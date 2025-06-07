Outrage In PDP Over Wike’s Open Backing For Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has set off a firestorm—openly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term, despite being a prominent figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the FCT Minister openly declared for Tinubu during a no-holds-barred media chat in Abuja.

“I am a politician who says it the way it is. I will support Tinubu for a second term, and I will lead the campaign in Rivers,” he said.

The declaration has sparked outrage within the PDP and reignited debates about political loyalty, party discipline, and Nigeria’s opposition unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike, a former two-term governor of Rivers State and key mobiliser in the PDP, made no apologies for his stance.

“I am not a liability. I am an asset, whether you like it or not,” he said, daring the party to act.

His support for Tinubu, while still wearing PDP colours, has been described by analysts as both strategic and provocative. Some say he’s playing chess; others believe he’s simply testing the PDP’s resolve.

The former governor has long been known for his combative style, political theatrics, and headline-grabbing remarks. Now, from his perch as FCT Minister, Wike is once again dominating the political headlines.

While calls mount within the PDP to sanction Wike, party leaders appear torn between pragmatism and principle.

Umar Bature, PDP’s National Organising Secretary, said the party had no immediate plans to expel the FCT Minister.

“Who will remove him? He has expressed his view, so let’s leave it at that… It’s unnecessary for us to persist with this conflict,” Bature told Saturday Vanguard.

But the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, dismissed Wike’s relevance.

He said: “Wike’s utterances are not worth the attention of serious-minded party faithful. He is not worth the attention of the party.”

The contradiction reveals a party unsure whether to rein Wike in or tolerate his influence for fear of deepening its internal crisis.

During the media chat, Wike boldly challenged the PDP: “I dare anybody in PDP to suspend me, and they will see.”

He doubled down on his loyalty to Tinubu, citing gratitude for his appointment: “Tinubu made me the FCT Minister, and I won’t allow anybody to crumble our political structure… I have character.”

Opposition Alleges Sabotage from Within

Wike’s open declaration has triggered backlash from opposition leaders who see him as a Trojan horse.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a chieftain of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), labelled Wike a “hatchet man.”

He said: “Wike is President Tinubu’s hatchet man. He’s not truly a member; he’s an agent to watch.”

Similarly, NNPP spokesperson, Ladipo Johnson, insisted Tinubu’s re-election is not guaranteed: “In 2027, the question for Nigerians will be whether they are better off now than in January 2023. That would be the golden question.”

But insiders worry that opposition disunity is making Tinubu’s path to 2027 smoother.

“Wike’s actions force us to confront our disunity. If we don’t resolve this, the opposition risks handing 2027 to Tinubu on a platter,” a PDP source told Vanguard.

Elder statesman and PDP stalwart, Chief Bode George, was unsparing in his criticism.

“Wike is the same age as my first child. His comment that the PDP didn’t make him is a disgusting abomination,” he said.

Some PDP members are pushing for the expulsion of both Wike and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, the party’s former national secretary. But others are wary of the fallout.

“Wike’s hold on Rivers State is undebatable. Removing him could seriously hurt our chances in 2027,” a senior PDP official confided.