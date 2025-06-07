NSCDC Accuses Nigeria Police Of Backing Illegal Miners, Calls For Investigation

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has accused members of the Nigeria Police Force of hindering its initiatives to tackle illegal mining in Nasarawa State, claiming that certain officers are supporting suspects and obstructing investigations.

Naija News reports that the Commander of the Mining Marshals, Attah John Onoja, made this accusation in a petition dated June 2, 2025, which was presented to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Onoja asserted that officers from the Force Intelligence Department (FID), led by CSP Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi, have not only protected suspects from legal action but have also put NSCDC personnel at risk through harassment, unlawful detentions, and even gunfire.

As stated in the petition, the Mining Marshals — a specialized task force under Operation Hayakin Kogo — detained several illegal miners in October 2024, including an individual named Ali Tanko and his Chinese associates.

He mentioned that these arrests were prompted by a petition from Capital Apex Synergy Global Ltd., which possesses legal mining rights in Rafin Gabas, located in the Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Onoja indicated that the suspects admitted to operating without a mining license since 2021 and were later charged in the Federal High Court in Abuja under two cases: FHC/ABJ/CR/577/2024 and FHC/ABJ/CR/131/2025.

Nevertheless, the NSCDC claims that its efforts to prosecute were obstructed when police personnel began to interfere with investigations and sent officers to the mining site.

“In one incident, on April 3, 2025, four police officers allegedly opened fire on the Mining Marshals. The officers were reportedly disarmed and handed over to the Police along with their rifles,” he said

In light of what the NSCDC characterized as an attempted murder, Onoja stated that the Inspector General of Police did not investigate the shooting, reminiscent of a similar event in February 2025, when police officers reportedly fired upon NSCDC personnel who were protecting another illegal mining operation in Ondo State.

On April 8, 2025, CSP Abdulmajeed returned to the Rafin Gabas site with approximately 30 police officers, where they allegedly attacked and detained four NSCDC members, confiscated their weapons and personal belongings, and attempted to coerce them into falsely implicating their commander, according to Onoja.

Additionally, he accused the Police of obtaining a restraining order from the Federal High Court via an ex parte application, making false allegations against the NSCDC regarding illegal mining and even homicide, without providing a death certificate or any corroborating evidence.

He referred to the court order as “fraudulently obtained” and mentioned that the Mining Marshals have submitted a motion to have it overturned, citing the suppression of facts and a lack of jurisdiction.

The petition urges the Senate Committee to conduct a public hearing to examine the actions of the Police and propose disciplinary actions, which may include sanctions against CSP Abdulmajeed.

Additionally, it requests legislative safeguards to avert any further disruptions to the operations of Mining Marshals nationwide.

Onoja cautioned that the recent conduct of the Police, particularly an alleged threat from CSP Abdulmajeed to utilize the military to attack the secured mining site, represents a serious misuse of authority and could hinder lawful prosecution efforts.

He mentioned that a video recording of the threat, along with various annexures outlining communications among the NSCDC, Police, Army, and legal representatives, has been presented to the Senate.