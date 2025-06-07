Nigerian Singer, Darey Art Alade, Wife Narrowly Escape As Car Completely Burns On Third Mainland Bridge

Popular Nigerian singer, Darey Art Alade, and his wife, Deola, have expressed appreciation to God after narrowly escaping a car fire accident on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that Deola made this known in a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Sharing videos from the scene, Deola revealed that the incident occurred around 4pm on Friday when their vehicle caught fire and was completely burnt to the ground.

Deola emphasised the importance of life over material possessions, saying, “Moments like this remind us how quickly things can change and how unimportant material things become in the face of life itself.”

She also noted that the reason for sharing their experience was to encourage others going through sudden loss.

She said, “Yesterday, around 4pm, our car caught fire on the 3rd Mainland Bridge and burnt to the ground.

“It was a shocking and painful experience, but we’re incredibly grateful that the driver made it out safely. No lives were lost, and that’s what truly matters.

Deola wrote, “We’re not sharing this for sympathy but to remind someone that things can be replaced. Lives cannot. We’re choosing to remain thankful to God for protection, for perspective, and for the quiet strength to keep going.

“If you’re navigating a sudden loss of any kind, we hope this reminds you: we can rebuild. We can begin again and find the strength to keep going. One breath, one prayer, one step at a time. We give thanks in all things. Thank you to everyone that stopped to help.”