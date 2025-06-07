NAF Bombards Boko Haram Hideouts In Borno, Neutralises Terrorists

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the successful execution of precision airstrikes on Boko Haram strongholds in Borno State, killing several terrorists and dismantling key logistics hubs.

The operation, carried out under Operation HADIN KAI, took place on June 5 and 6 in the Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia areas of the Southern Tumbuns, a region long used by insurgents for tactical coordination and supply storage.

Disclosing the operation in a statement on Saturday, Director of Public Relations and Information at NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the strikes followed credible intelligence and were carefully timed to foil planned attacks during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

“In a series of precision airstrikes conducted on 5 and 6 June 2025, the Nigerian Air Force, under Operation HADIN KAI, decimated key Boko Haram hideouts at Tumbumma Baba and Chiralia in the Southern Tumbuns, Borno State,” the statement read.

According to the Air Force, insurgents had been preparing to launch attacks to disrupt the festive period. The preemptive strikes were therefore aimed at preventing such acts of violence.

“NAF aircraft targeted terrorist structures reportedly used for storage and coordination, delivering direct hits and crippling planned attacks aimed at disrupting Eid celebrations,” Ejodame added.

Battle Damage Assessments (BDA) conducted after the strikes confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of critical logistical infrastructure, dealing a significant blow to the terrorists’ operational capabilities.

Ejodame said, “This pre-emptive action underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to safeguarding civilian lives and supporting national security objectives.”