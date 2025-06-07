Mike Ejeagha’s Death Leaves A Void In Our Culture – Gov Mbah

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has mourned the passing of highlife legend and folklorist, Mike Ejeagha, describing his death as a devastating cultural loss and a void that would be difficult to fill.

Ejeagha, best known for his rich storytelling through music and hit tracks like “Gwo gwo gwo ngwo”, died on Friday at the age of 95 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

In a statement posted via his verified social media handle, @PNMbah, the governor paid glowing tribute to the Enugu-born music icon, praising his humility and far-reaching influence.

He wrote, “I’m profoundly saddened by the death of music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador and a revered son of Enugu State.

“He was one of the finest musicians of his generation with an easygoing personality and humility that belied his towering celebrity status.

“I will always cherish fond memories of the time spent in his company – the warmth and wisdom he radiated; the joy he found in the ordinary.

“This is a loss not only for his immediate family; it’s a big loss for Enugu State, the entire music community, and the country as well.

“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.

“Ejeagha’s fan-base transcended boundaries. He was easily one of the most recognisable voices in music.

“His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime.

“On behalf of the Enugu State government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family, and assure them of our support.

“As a government, we would ensure that his memory is duly immortalized.

“Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love, and the fortitude to bear the loss.”