Kidnappers Demand ₦1 Billion Ransom For Abducted Chinese, Nigerian Citizen In Kwara

Kidnappers of a Chinese expatriate, Sam Xie Wie, along with his Nigerian colleague, David Adenaiye, during an assault on a mining site in Kwara State, are now demanding a ransom of ₦1 billion for their release.

Naija News reports that this demand was disclosed in a post made on Friday by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, on his verified 𝕏 account.

As per the post, the abductors utilised the victims’ mobile phones to reach out to an associate named Mr. Leo Liang, insisting on a substantial amount for their liberation.

The victims were seized on Wednesday amidst a violent raid at the mining site.

The incident also resulted in the fatalities of two members of the Police Mobile Force who were tasked with safeguarding the expatriates.

Makama pointed out that security forces and local vigilante groups have initiated a search operation aimed at rescuing the abducted individuals safely.

In a related development, a newly-emerged terrorist group known as Mahmuda has launched yet another deadly assault on communities in Kwara State, killing at least seven villagers in separate attacks on Tuesday alone.

Sources told SaharaReporters that the group stormed Karonji and Duruma villages in Baruten Local Government Area on Tuesday evening, firing sporadically as terrified residents fled into nearby forests for safety.

A local resident, who spoke under anonymity, confirmed that four villagers were killed in the latest attack, bringing Tuesday’s death toll to seven, after the same group earlier murdered three others in a separate morning raid.

“There is confusion in the community now, and sporadic shooting is currently going on. About four people have been killed, making seven people in total today alone,” the source said.

The Mahmuda terror group has recently intensified its reign of terror across rural areas of North Central Nigeria, particularly in and around the Kainji Lake National Park (KLNP).

Communities in Kaiama Local Government Area, including Kemaanji, Tenebo, Baabete, Nuku, and Nanu, have reportedly suffered similar attacks in recent weeks.