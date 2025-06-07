‘I Support Coalition To Unseat Tinubu In 2027, APC Has Become Nightmare For Nigerians’ – Onovo

Former Presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Martin Onovo, has implored politicians from opposition parties to form a strong coalition to ensure the defeat of the President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that notable politicians across the country, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some others, are proposing a coalition to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 general elections over alleged poor performance.

In an interview with the Sun Newspaper, Onovo described the performance of the ruling administration as catastrophic, stressing that Tinubu has failed to deliver on his promise of good governance for Nigeria.

According to him, Tinubu’s government is the worst administration in the country since 1999 and must be voted out of power in 2027.

He said, “The performance of the ruling party is catastrophic, not just poor. APC has failed. The party has disappointed Nigerians. APC has become a nightmare for millions of Nigerians. Nigerians were deceived by the party and its leaders. The party has failed in its promise of good governance for Nigerians. Instead of good governance and dynamic leadership that Bola Tinubu promised Nigerians in 2023, his administration and APC have been providing Nigerians with nothing but hunger and poverty.

“This is the worst administration in the country since 1999. APC has become a bad dream for Nigerians. The party must be voted out of power in 2027. I support a coalition of parties to unseat APC in 2027. We need the support of Alhaji Atiku, Mallam El Rufai, and many others in a coalition to unseat the Tinubu government. A coalition of democratic forces is the right way to go. APC has become a big burden on Nigerians. APC has become a nightmare for Nigerians. The party must be voted out of office in 2027.”

Speaking on the recent wave of mass defections of prominent politicians to the APC, Onovo said many of the defectors are afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He added, “From the mass defections, Nigerians can identify all those unpatriotic politicians in support of the corruption, incompetence, insecurity and poverty promoted by this government. The defections, I believe, are being engineered by the ruling party. Not only that, those politicians defecting to the ruling party, many of them have skeletons in their cupboards. Most of them are afraid of the EFCC. Their hands are not clean. They are running to APC to escape being caught by the long arms of the law. They are politicians with no political ideology. They are political prostitutes.”

