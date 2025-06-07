Atiku Appreciates Skit Maker, Brain Jotter As Mike Ejeagha Dies

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed appreciation to popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter, following the demise of veteran highlife musician Mike Ejeagha.

Naija News recalls that Mike Ejeagha became a viral sensation online in 2024 after Brian Jotter started a dance challenge using Ejeagha’s song, a development that put smiles on many people’s faces.

Reacting to the demise, Atiku in a post via 𝕏 on Saturday wrote: “It is heartwarming to note that thanks to Brain Jotter, highlife maestro Mike Ejeagha had his ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ encore dance before the curtain was drawn. Rest in music, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.”

Meanwhile, revered Igbo music icon died on Friday night at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His death was confirmed by his eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, during a telephone interview with Vanguard on Saturday.

“Papa died at exactly 8 p.m. on Friday, and his body has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them,” Emma said.

He added that Ejeagha had long prepared the family for this moment, instructing that his body should not be embalmed or kept too long in the morgue.

Describing his father as “a peace-loving man and a genius,” Emma noted that the highlife legend had battled prostate cancer since 2006, enduring multiple hospitalisations over the years.

His condition worsened two weeks ago, and although he was briefly stabilised and discharged, he was rushed back to the hospital last Tuesday, where he eventually died.