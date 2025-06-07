BREAKING: ‘EFCC Apologised To Me’ – Reuben Abati Speaks On Begging Wike For Money, Being Amaechi’s Aide

Former presidential media aide and Arise TV anchor, Dr Reuben Abati has dismissed claims that he approached the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for money.

Naija News reports that Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, had claimed Abati, alongside his wife, had begged the former Rivers State Governor for money to settle a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking on Arise TV, Olayinka slammed Abati for turning himself to the Spokesperson of former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, urging the TV host to resign his job and take up the role of media aide to Amaechi fully.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, Abati said he was not Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesperson, nor did he have his phone number.

According to him, he has never approached Wike for money to settle any case with the EFCC, disclosing that the anti-graft agency had apologised to him.

The statement reads: “I have never approached Minister Nyesom Wike to beg for money – that is a lie. If anyone – including an ex-partner – went to him under false pretences to solicit funds in my name, place a clear disclaimer. Such actions were not authorised by me, and Minister Wike reserves every right to call it out as fraud.

“Like many others, I was invited by the EFCC for questioning – a lawful and procedural engagement. At no time was I asked to return any money. In fact, the EFCC under Former Chairman, Ibrahim Magu later apologized to me.

“Lere Olayinka clearly misused the word

“hubris” — a basic dictionary reference would have sufficed. I will not indulge further in responding to him directly; he is not my peer. I await a more meaningful conversation – if any – from his principal, not his proxy.

“Am not Rotimi Amaechi’s spokesperson, nor do I have his phone number. That’s a fabrication.

“I was not absent from The Morning Show on Friday to avoid any discussion. I was engaged at a pre-scheduled book review for “Oprah Benson – Live and Legend”, a 550-page publication by Dr. Udu Yakubu. It was an honourable intellectual commitment.

”I stand firmly by everything I said regarding Minister Wike. He is a public official occupying a public office. He is, and should remain, subject to public scrutiny. Nobody in public service is above accountability.

”On the matter of Late Buruji Kashamu, it is important to state that the allegations against him were never proven in any court of law. Until his death, he was never convicted of any crime, either in Nigeria or abroad. Persisting in amplifying unproven accusations against the deceased is in poor taste and ethically questionable.

”My heartfelt appreciation goes to my diligent team – Rufai Oseni, Vimbai, and our wider crew – for standing tall with professionalism and poise. And to my ever-supportive wife, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo Abati, your strength remains my anchor. May God bless Nigeria with true transparency, integrity, and boldness in public discourse.”