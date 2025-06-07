Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 7th June 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 6th June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1590 and sell at ₦1600 on Friday 6th June, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1590 Selling Rate ₦1600

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1560 Lowest Rate ₦1545

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

As competition in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector intensifies, six major depot operators have cut the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The depots—Emadeb, First Royal, MENJ, Aiteo, Pinnacle, and Hyde—revised their prices downward on Wednesday, reflecting a growing trend among operators seeking to stay competitive in the domestic market.

Price Reductions by Depot:

Emadeb: ₦827/litre (down from ₦903)

First Royal: ₦826/litre (from ₦828)

MENJ: ₦826/litre (from ₦827)

Aiteo: ₦825/litre (from ₦826)

Pinnacle: ₦850/litre (from ₦856)

Hyde: ₦868/litre (from ₦869)

According to Petroleumprice.ng, depot prices are expected to continue declining in the coming weeks, as global crude oil prices—a major determinant of PMS pricing—remain relatively low at around $65 per barrel.

An industry expert, who preferred not to be named, said stakeholders are now anticipating a further price cut from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.