Benue Killings: ‘Provide Comprehensive Report Rather Than Resorting To Baseless Propaganda’ – PDP Challenges Alia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia, of engaging in a blame game over the killings in the state.

Naija News reports that Alia, in an interview on Channels Television, accused top serving politicians in Abuja and the National Assembly of instigating killings, harbouring and feeding those responsible for the crisis in the state.

Reacting, the Benue chapter of the PDP, in a statement on Saturday, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tim Nyor, described the governor’s allegations as an attempt at political escapism, which is not only irresponsible but also dangerously distracts from the urgent and substantive measures needed to address the crisis.

The PDP stated that previous administrations recognised the threat and called it by its name, ‘attacks by armed herdsmen’, without resorting to reckless blame-shifting.

The opposition party noted that it is disconcerting that logic and reason seem to be absent from the Alia administration’s approach to insecurity.

PDP challenged Alia to present comprehensive security reports to the relevant authorities for appropriate action rather than resorting to baseless propaganda.

The party added that while the governor may enjoy immunity from prosecution, he must be reminded that the Abuja politicians he maligns do not share the privilege.

The statement reads, “It is important to note that Benue’s security challenges are not in isolation in Nigeria. Neighbouring states such as Plateau and Taraba face similar threats, yet their governments have shown a more responsible approach by acknowledging the security realities and taking proactive steps to address them.

“Conversely, Governor Alia’s focus has been on blame-shifting, alternating between accusing Abuja politicians, foreign invaders and other scapegoats, instead of confronting the root causes of insecurity.

“We must ask: Are attacks in Plateau, Enugu, Taraba, or elsewhere solely attributable to Abuja representatives? Or is Benue being unfairly singled out in a political witch-hunt?

“The truth remains that herdsmen attacks in Benue predate Governor Alia’s administration, just as they did during the tenures of Governors Samuel Ortom and Gabriel Suswam.

“Instead of addressing the fundamental issues, the governor’s rhetoric is marred by distractions, false accusations, and propaganda.

“Benue’s security challenges must not be dismissed or sacrificed on the altar of political expediency.

“To insinuate or outrightly claim that Abuja representatives are sponsors of herdsmen terrorism is not only irresponsible but a dangerous misdiagnosis of the problem.

“If he genuinely believes his claims, he should present comprehensive security reports to the relevant authorities for appropriate action rather than resorting to baseless propaganda.

“The PDP urges Governor Alia to abandon the politics of blame and focus on concrete, inclusive, and responsible security strategies. Genuine leadership at this critical time requires honesty, responsibility, and a unifying spirit: qualities that are vital for a leader who also bears the moral responsibility of a Reverend.”