‘Atiku Is Not A Politician Nigerians Can Trust, El-Rufai Is Inconsistent’ – Ajomale Dismisses Coalition Talks

Former Chairman of the Conference of All Progressives Congress (APC) States Chairmen, Henry Ajomale, has described the coming together of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai and some other politicians to form a coalition to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 as a gathering of disgruntled, bitter and unpatriotic elements who are desperate to take over power to serve their interests.

Naija News reports that Ajomale, the former chairman of the APC in Lagos State, in an interview with The Sun, stated that Atiku lacks a clear political ideology and is not the kind of politician Nigerians can trust.

According to him, Atiku has decamped to other political parties over the last 25 years, including the Action Congress of Nigeria, and whenever he fails in his new parties, he returns to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said, “Most of these people behind coalition talks are failed and aggrieved politicians who are just desperate to get political power, not out of genuine concern to serve Nigerians but just to serve their interests. Look at somebody like Atiku; he is desperate to become President. He is a serial presidential contestant. Since he started the journey in 1993, he has been failing. He started his Presidential ambition journey in 1993 and since then he has been moving from one political party to another out of desperation to become President. He has become a serial Presidential contestant.

“He claims to be a PDP member, but in the last 25 years, he has decamped to other political parties, including the Action Congress of Nigeria, and whenever he fails in his new parties, he would run back to PDP. Atiku doesn’t have any political ideology. You will see him in SDP in the morning, by afternoon you will find him in PDP. Later you will be informed that he had joined the ACN, but before you open your eyes again, you will be informed that he has returned to PDP. He is not a politician Nigerians can trust. Atiku is also not a patriot. He stays more in Dubai than in Nigeria. It is when elections are fast approaching that he will remember that he is a Nigerian and rush back home. Dubai has become his first home while Nigeria is his secondary home. How can Nigerians entrust their destiny in the hands of such a fellow? After 32 years of failure at becoming President, Atiku should realise that the game is up for him. He should not allow his desperate ambition to become President turn into a do-or-die affair.”

Ajomale also described El-Rufai as an inconsistent politician, stressing he is bitter against President Tinubu over his failure to secure a ministerial position in the current administration.

He remarked, “El-Rufai is an inconsistent politician who is bitter because he was not made a minister. In fairness to Tinubu, he wanted to appoint El-Rufai as a minister in his cabinet but El-Rufai failed security clearance, and without scaling that hurdle, nobody can be made a Minister. It wasn’t Tinubu’s fault that he failed to be made a minster but El-Rufai didn’t see it that way. This is a man who was singing Tinubu’s praises to the high heavens, following Tinubu throughout the 2023 election campaign, and even at a point describing Tinubu as the long-awaited messiah that will take Nigerians to the promised land. But just because he failed security clearance that led to his not being appointed a minister, he became a bitter and vocal critic of Tinubu’s administration and this is why he has joined hands with Atiku to spearhead this coalition that is doomed to fail. Millions of Nigerians from the North to the South are supporting Tinubu, and they are urging him to run again in 2027 to consolidate the current reforms his people-oriented administration has been carrying out.”

The APC chieftain stated that the planned coalition to unseat Tinubu will fail, adding that Nigerians will not be deceived by Atiku and El-Rufai’s selfish political movies.

He said, “Forget all these coalition talks. The so-called coalition and its promoters are not going anywhere. They are doomed to fail. Nigerians can’t be deceived by their selfish political motives. They will soon scatter like a pack of cards. Who will take somebody like Babachir Lawal, the disgraced former Secretary to the Federal government in Buhari’s administration seriously? This was somebody who was ignominiously sacked by Buhari over the infamous grass-cutting fraud running into millions of naira. If it were to be in a country like China, he would have been a dead man because, in China, people involved in corruption are usually executed.”