‘Anyone Who Voted For Tinubu Has No Regrets’ – Masari

Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Masari, has asserted that anyone who voted for President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election has no regrets.

Naija News reports that Masari, a close ally of Tinubu, made the statement during an interview with the BBC, while speaking about the President’s mid-term performance.

He said, “Anyone who voted for President Tinubu between himself and God has no regrets.”

Masari stated that Tinubu has achieved many notable successes, particularly in the areas of security and the economy, despite the current hardship being experienced by many Nigerians.

He described Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy as a bold and necessary decision that has helped the government save money and invest in development projects.

According to him, the President demonstrated rare political courage by removing the fuel subsidy, a move that previous presidents could not carry out.

He remarked, “Past presidents wanted to do it but couldn’t. He did it because of how much of the country’s money was being wasted.”

Masari also explained that the funds previously spent on fuel and electricity subsidies are now being redirected to critical areas of national development, helping both the federal and state governments to function better.

He acknowledged the hardship many Nigerians are going through but insisted that the decisions taken by President Tinubu are meant to build a stronger and more stable country in the long run.