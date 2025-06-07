Alaafin Speaks On Purported Rift With Ooni

The palace of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has dismissed insinuations of a cold war with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Naija News reports that there have been allegations of an ongoing rift between the two traditional rulers, particularly following Oba Owoade’s failure to visit the Ooni during a recent trip to Osun State.

The controversy was further fueled by Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, who declared that the Alaafin was superior to all other traditional rulers and titles in Yorubaland.

In an interview with Punch, Oba Owoade’s Personal Assistant, Kolade Oladele, said the Alaafin’s protocol officer had contacted the Ooni’s palace to inform them of the visit, but was told that Oba Ogunwusi was unavailable.

Oladele said Oba Owoade would soon pay an appreciation visit to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and Ooni, adding that the Alaafin is not fighting anybody.

He said, “We didn’t ignore the Ooni during the visit. We reached out to the palace but were told that Ooni wasn’t around. Ooni’s palace was the first point of call in our initial itinerary, but we had to visit the Oluwo first because of the development.

“I always tell people that there is no rift between Alaafin and the Ooni. Baba (Alaafin) doesn’t have time to begrudge anybody. What is paramount to him is the unity and development of the Yoruba race, and he is committed to achieving that.

“We didn’t visit Ooni the other time because Alaafin’s protocol officer, who reached out to Ooni’s palace, was told that Baba wasn’t around. I want to tell you that we will pay an appreciation visit to Ooni and Governor Ademola Adeleke very soon. Alaafin isn’t fighting anybody.”