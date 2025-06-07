2027 Election: ADC Holds Crucial Coalition Meeting In Abia

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and its coalition partners held a significant political summit in Umuahia, Abia State, on Friday, characterising it as a united front in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

The chairman of ADC in Abia State, Don Norman Obinna, declared during the meeting that the party has been officially designated as the platform for the coalition’s political revival.

He stated that this initiative is not solely about political realignment but also a reaction to years of governance failures, economic mismanagement, and the disenfranchisement of citizens under the current APC administration.

The ADC has been chosen as the coalition party to rectify the injustices caused by the APC. The unemployment rate is concerning, the naira is plummeting, and the minimum wage for civil servants is a national embarrassment, Obinna asserted.

He emphasised that the coalition’s objective is to provide relief to the populace, eradicate hunger from Nigeria, and guide the nation back onto a path of prosperity.

He urged for the liberation of Abia and Nigeria as a whole, through visionary leadership based on integrity, equity, and accountability.

“Since 1999, our ideology in Abia has been to bring in men of integrity who can rebuild Nigeria with justice and fairness,” he added.

“Good governance must be rooted in probity and transparency.”

In his keynote address, Professor Uzoma Emmanuel Afamefuna, a political scholar and advocate for reform, emphasised the importance of stakeholder engagement and civic participation in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Professor Afamefuna criticised the marginalisation of the South East and advocated for rotational leadership, fair representation, and campaigns focused on specific issues.

“We must not sell our votes for rice, wrappers, or fake promises. Only through citizen-led accountability can Nigeria chart a new course,” he said.

In his remark, ADC’s 2023 House of Assembly candidate in Abia, Rev. Blessed Amalambu, urged the coalition brokers to critically screen aspirants and guard against the infiltration of corrupt political elements.