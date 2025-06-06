Wike Led The Charge When You Ran To Ghana And Hid Under Your Wife’s Wrapper – Lere Olayinka Blasts Amaechi

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has accused former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi of eloping to Ghana to seek refuge during the political crisis in the state.

Olayinka, speaking during an appearance on Arise News on Friday, claimed that Wike held the fort and “faced fire” in Rivers State when Amaechi left.

He was reacting to a statement from Amaechi describing Wike as a child. Olayinka retorted that the “child” Amaechi referred to had defeated him in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

He said, “When Amaechi ran to Ghana and was hiding under the wrapper of his wife, Wike was in Rivers, leading the charge to bring Amaechi back as governor.

“When the Supreme Court gave the judgment that Amaechi should return as governor of Rivers State, he was in Ghana. Who went to Ghana to bring him back because he couldn’t face the fire here? It was Wike. Wike stayed to face the fire.

“He said Wike asked to be Commissioner for Finance, but he made him Chief of Staff to supervise him. And I ask: don’t governors also supervise Commissioners for Finance?

“This same person he called a child defeated him in 2015, in 2019, and in 2023. Since Wike and Amaechi parted ways, tell me one thing Amaechi has won politically. Give me one election Amaechi has won. He has not won a single election since then. Wike took the structure of the PDP from him.

“How has this stopped the Minister from performing his duties? From June 10 to July 3, 17 projects will be commissioned by Tinubu and they were executed by Wike.”

Olayinka also stated that the renewed rivalry between Wike and Amaechi has not hindered the FCT Minister from performing his duties.

He disclosed that Tinubu is scheduled to commission several projects completed under Wike’s leadership.

“Ten of those projects will be personally commissioned by the President. You play politics, but you also do your job. Politics has not affected the workings of the Minister, and you can attest to that. Wike is doing his job, and it’s clear for all to see,” he added.