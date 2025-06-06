Why I Will Never Go Against Odili No Matter What Happens – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has vowed never to go against a former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, and his wife.

He said that after God, Odili and his wife played vital roles in his life, and he has told his wife and children that he will never go against the Odilis.

According to Amaechi, who spoke during a recent interview with Arise Television, the Odilis have done some things that could make one shout, but he chose to hold back because of what God has used them to do in his life and the respect he has for them.

Naija News reports Amaechi, who is also a former Rivers State Governor, made the submission in response to a question on how satisfied he is with his achievements in life at 60.

He said, “Every time I speak, I begin by thanking God. Then I thank Peter Odili and his wife for the roles they played in my life. I’ve said to my wife and children that no matter what happens, I’ll never go against the Odilis. They’ve done things to me, things that could make one scream, but I hold back because I believe God used them in my life. So, to respect God, I must respect them.”