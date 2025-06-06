Video: ‘Don’t Call Me President When Tinubu Is Around’ – Dangote Cautions MC

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote, sparked laughter among guests on Thursday after he jokingly corrected a Master of Ceremonies (MC) who referred to him as the “President of Dangote Group.”

Naija News reports that the incident happened during the official commissioning of the Lekki Seaport Access Road, with President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

After the MC introduced him, Dagote clarified that he is the ‘Chairman and Chief Executive Officer’ of the group, not “President.”

According to him, whenever President Tinubu is around, his title is Chairman, not ‘President’.

He said, “Mr MC, for your attention, Next time, when Mr President is around, my own title is ‘chairman’ not ‘president’. Whether with a small p or tiny little p, don’t call me president o. Thank you.”

Dangote then proceeded to apologise to Tinubu, saying: “I’m sorry sir, he called me president. I didn’t allow him to do so, sir.”

Meanwhile, Dangote has hailed the economic policies and programmes initiated by President Tinubu.

Dangote said the policies initiated by President Tinubu are decisive and reassuring as they have reignited hope of a better future for Nigeria.

According to him, the policies of the current government, including the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reform, and the Nigeria First Policy, among others, would all yield great benefits.

Dangote submitted that by the time Nigeria starts reaping the benefits of the economic policies introduced by the Tinubu government, everyone would want to rush to Aso Rock to appreciate the President.