Two Other Commissioners Dump Gov Eno After Ememobong’s Resignation

At least three commissioners have resigned from the cabinet of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, following his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the resignations came shortly after the governor formally joined the ruling party on Friday, marking a significant political shift in a state that has been under PDP control since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Governor Eno had earlier issued a clear directive to members of the State Executive Council, asking those unwilling to join him in the APC to step aside.

Speaking during an executive council meeting two weeks ago, Eno said, “It’s no more news that I’m moving; if you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know.

“So, we want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees; I am told that some of you are saying that you will not come, you are free—absolutely free—not to join me, but you won’t be in my state executive council.

“You better just be prepared to resign the day I announce that I’m moving because you are an appointee and your loyalty is to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It’s not a threat, it is what it is. I won’t beg you to come, you should normally not even expect it.”

Honouring the governor’s directive, the following commissioners resigned their positions shortly after the defection was made public:

Ini Ememobong – Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport

Eno Ibanga – Commissioner for Works and Fire Service

Emem Bob – Commissioner for Finance

In a post on his Facebook page, the immediate last commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, stated that he resigned as a result of the governor’s directive.

He stated, “Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.”

“While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long standing opposition to that political platform, which is daily validated by numerous Nigerians across many sectors.

“This decision does not affect my personal relationship with the Governor, who calls me his brother and reposed great confidence in me by saddling me with two very important ministries(Information and Special Duties & Ibom Deep Sea Port).I have and will continue to have tremendous respect for HE Governor Umo Eno, even out of EXCO.”