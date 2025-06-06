Troost-Ekong Leads Super Eagles Of Nigeria Into Historic Clash With Russia

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are in Moscow with one clear objective; to battle for a historic win against Russia, according to team captain, William Troost-Ekong.

Troost-Ekong stated this while addressing the media on Thursday ahead of their international friendly against Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium at 6 p.m. later today, June 6.

Speaking during a pre-match press conference, Troost-Ekong set the tone for the encounter, dismissing any suggestion that the squad’s visit to the Russian capital was a sightseeing expedition.

Instead, he emphasized that the match serves as a crucial opportunity to fine-tune tactics and integrate new faces ahead of high-stakes fixtures later this year.

“We are here for business. It’s not a tourist trip,” Ekong stated.

“As much as we like to enjoy what we see here, we are very much looking forward to the game tomorrow. For some of the players, it is their first time with us, so they must understand what the coach expects.”

The friendly marks the first-ever senior-level meeting between Nigeria and Russia, adding extra intrigue to what is otherwise a warm-up fixture.

For Nigeria, the game is a critical part of preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For Russia, it is another step in maintaining international competitiveness after being sidelined from FIFA and UEFA competitions since 2022 due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Adapting to a New Era

Nigeria’s preparation is also shaped by the relatively recent appointment of head coach Eric Chelle, whose reign began earlier this year.

Troost-Ekong revealed that the team is still adapting to Chelle’s system, with the Russia match seen as a chance to solidify their tactical identity.

“We have a clear idea from the coach that we are still working on,” said the defender. “This match is another chance to develop our system and bring new players up to speed as we prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup qualifiers.”

Chelle’s influence has already been felt, with Nigeria going unbeaten in their last six matches. Most recently, the Super Eagles lifted the Unity Cup in London, defeating Jamaica via penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw, and previously edging Ghana 2-1 in a fiercely contested friendly.

Tactical Battle Ahead

Despite the momentum, Troost-Ekong acknowledged the threat posed by Friday’s opponents. Russia have won their last eight games, scoring an eye-popping 45 goals without conceding. Their most recent outing, a 5-0 demolition of Zambia in March, underlined their lethal form at home.

“They have an outstanding record here with many goals scored and no goals conceded, but we want to make the difference tomorrow,” said Ekong.

“We’ve watched a lot of videos in the last few days to understand how Russia play and how they’ve prepared in their friendlies.”

Russia’s squad features several standout performers, including Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov and in-form striker Nikolay Komlichenko. Though deprived of official competition, the Sbornaya have used friendlies to maintain sharpness and experiment with their lineup.