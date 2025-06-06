Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 6th June, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 6th June, 2025

Nigerian businessman and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has hailed the economic policies and programmes initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

Dangote said the policies initiated by President Tinubu are decisive and reassuring as they have reignited hope of a better future for Nigeria.

Naija News reports Dangote stated this on Thursday in Lagos during the commissioning of the access road to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

According to him, the policies of the current government, including the removal of fuel subsidy, tax reform, and the Nigeria First Policy, among others, would all yield great benefits.

Dangote submitted that by the time Nigeria starts reaping the benefits of the economic policies introduced by the Tinubu government, everyone would want to rush to Aso Rock to appreciate the President.

Dangote also commended the Nigeria First policy recently introduced by Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader is the first in Africa to take such an initiative targeted at making the country self-sufficient.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is firmly in control of his administration, dismissing speculations that a cabal is pulling strings behind the scenes.

Wike, a former Governor of Rivers State, made the assertion on Thursday while delivering the 2025 OAU Distinguished Personality Lecture at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Naija News reports that he praised Tinubu’s decisiveness and leadership, stating that the President is demonstrating firm control of governance and not allowing shadow influences.

The FCT Minister took a swipe at previous administrations, saying they lacked the political will to take bold economic decisions. According to him, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan could not muster the courage to end fuel subsidies or unify the country’s exchange rates.

There was a mild drama between Governor Umo Eno and the people of Anambra State on Wednesday during a Town Square Meeting with the Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

Naija News understands that during his speech at the meeting in Ikot Abasi Local Government, Governor Eno again announced his plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, his statement was met with a resounding no from the majority of the people at the meeting.

According to Vanguard, Eno had boldly declared at the meeting that he had conducted extensive consultations and was convinced that “it is time to move” in order to align the state with the ruling party at the federal level.

However, in response to the governor’s call, a thunderous “No!” erupted from the audience, with only a handful of those present responding with a ‘yes’ that was overshadowed by those who responded in the negative.

Not deterred, however, Eno continued to make the case for defection, citing the need for Akwa Ibom to join national politics by supporting President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He urged the people not to be afraid of taking the decision, adding that Akwa Ibom had been in the minority for a long time.

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Pat Utomi, has expressed frustration after the Department of State Services (DSS) asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to restrain him from making further public comments or staging rallies in connection with his plan to establish a shadow government in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the security agency raised the alarm in a fresh application filed on Wednesday, citing security concerns and a looming threat to public order and national unity if Utomi proceeds with his planned activities upon returning to the country on June 6.

In the application, the DSS is seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop Utomi, his agents, and associates from conducting any form of public mobilisation including road shows, rallies, media appearances, and publications—pending the hearing of the substantive suit already before the court.

Reacting to the latest application, Utomi, in an interview with Punch, said he is tired of the government’s continued attempts to shut his voice and might consider leaving the country.

President Bola Tinubu has warned officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force against intimidating and abusing the masses.

He warned that they must uphold the rule of law and eschew all forms of misconduct.

The President gave the warning at the 2nd annual IGP’s Award and Commendation ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Represented by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, he appealed to the Force to remain accountable and professional while carrying out their duties.

The Netherlands is set to return 119 Benin bronzes looted during the colonial era to Nigeria, in what is believed to be the single largest repatriation of artefacts to the country.

The Dutch Embassy in Nigeria confirmed on Thursday that the historic bronzes will arrive in the week of June 16, with a formal handover ceremony scheduled for June 21 at the National Museum in Lagos.

According to embassy officials, the 119 artefacts, all part of the priceless Benin Bronzes collection, will eventually be relocated to the National Museum in Benin City, Edo State, their place of origin.

The items were originally stolen during the infamous 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom, an act that left the royal city plundered and thousands of cultural relics scattered across museums in Europe and North America.

The impending return follows a longstanding request from Nigeria, which has been ongoing for more than five decades.

In February, Bengt van Loosdrech, the Dutch ambassador-designate to Nigeria, acknowledged the injustice surrounding the artefacts’ relocation to Europe.

Though the embassy initially announced the return without a specific timeline, it has now confirmed that the long-awaited restitution will take place this month.

The Dutch government’s decision contributes to a growing global movement for the restitution of African cultural heritage that has been stolen.

Famous Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana, professionally known as Falz, has dismissed claims of having a relationship with controversial crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky.

Naija News recalls that social media critic, VeryDarkMan, also known as VDM, had in 2024 leaked Falz’s alleged phone conversation with Bobrisky while the latter was in prison.

The development sparked widespread homosexual speculation about Falz, and he filed a defamation suit against VDM.

Amid the ongoing legal battles with VDM, Falz, during an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, denied having a relationship with Bobrisky, stating that he only tried to help.

Giving an update on the court case with VDM, Falz added that the social media critic has yet to enter the defense.

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, has slammed his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye, over the allegation of false statements to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reports that Jude’s lawyer told the Federal High Court in Lagos that Peter’s statement to the EFCC was full of lies, especially regarding his claims about not accessing Northside Music Ltd’s bank accounts and his academic credentials.

The lawyer also challenged Peter’s comments about not receiving royalties and being sidelined in company decisions.

In response, Peter, in a post via his Instagram story, recalled the Northside record label’s issue with Nigerian singers, May D and Cynthia Morgan, stressing that truth will prevail.

Peter referenced the late Mohbad’s tragic situation, suggesting it influenced his decision to stop being the mature one in the face of injustice.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal have made a formal contract offer to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, setting the stage for a high-stakes transfer battle for one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.

Osimhen, 26, enjoyed a sensational loan spell at Turkish champions Galatasaray last season, netting 25 goals and contributing five assists in just 29 Super Lig appearances.

His explosive form has reignited interest from top clubs across Europe and beyond, with Chelsea and Manchester United previously linked with the Napoli frontman.

The Nigerian international, who scored 31 goals across all competitions to fire Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years during the 2022–23 season, is expected to return to Italy this summer. His current contract with the Serie A club runs until 2026.

However, his future at Napoli has become increasingly uncertain after new head coach Antonio Conte opted to bring in Romelu Lukaku last summer, sidelining Osimhen from his plans.

With Al-Hilal now making a concrete offer, the race for Osimhen’s signature is heating up. While the financial might of the Saudi club could sway negotiations, Chelsea’s emotional appeal and Champions League ambitions could still hold significant influence over the striker’s decision.

Four Nigerian footballers have been named among the world’s 300 most influential players of the 2024-2025 season, according to a new ranking released by the CIES Football Observatory.

Leading the Nigerian contingent is Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi, who earned the highest rating among his compatriots.

Iwobi was ranked 37th globally with an index score of 87.4, placing him 12th among all wingers. The 29-year-old featured in all 38 Premier League matches for Fulham this season, becoming the first Nigerian to achieve the feat in two different seasons.

Closely following Iwobi is Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, ranked 48th globally with an index score of 86.7. The reigning African Footballer of the Year scored 15 Serie A goals and provided five assists this season. He is rated 10th among attacking midfielders.

Napoli loanee Victor Osimhen also made the top 300 list, ranking 159th overall and 20th among centre-forwards with a score of 81. The 26-year-old forward, who played for Galatasaray on loan this season, netted 37 goals in all competitions—setting a new record for the highest-scoring foreigner in a single Turkish league season. His CIES finishing score of 86 is the ninth highest in the world.

Fulham’s Calvin Bassey completes the Nigerian quartet with a ranking of 257th globally and 49th among centre-backs. The 25-year-old defender, who recovered from a challenging stint at Ajax, featured in 35 Premier League matches and was rated the fourth-best centre-back in England by Data MB.

