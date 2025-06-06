Tinubu Monitors Gov Umo Eno Dump PDP For APC (Video)

President Bola Tinubu on Friday closely monitored events from his Lagos residence as Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC confirmed Tinubu’s keen interest in the development via a post on its official 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) handle.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, @officialABAT observed Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State defect from the PDP to the APC in the early hours of today,” the party posted.

Naija News had earlier reported that the high-profile defection took place at the Banquet Hall of the Akwa Ibom State Government House in Uyo and was attended by several APC heavyweights.

Among them were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Cross River Governor Bassey Otu, Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Edo Governor Monday Okpebholo, and Mrs. Ekaete Unoma Akpabio, wife of the Senate President.

Following the governor’s defection, there are indications that a mass movement of PDP loyalists to the APC is imminent.

All 31 local government chairmen, several members of the state House of Assembly, and a majority of the governor’s cabinet are reportedly gearing up to follow him to the ruling party.

However, the defection has not been without resistance, with the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ini Ememobong, tendering his resignation, citing personal convictions and long-held political values.

Watch the video below: