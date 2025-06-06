Super Eagles Of Nigeria Survive Russia Scare, Extend Unbeaten Run Under Eric Chelle

The Super Eagles of Nigeria battled to a 1-1 draw against Russia in a tense international friendly played on Friday, maintaining their unbeaten streak under head coach Eric Chelle.

The match, held at a neutral venue, was part of a series of preparatory friendlies for both teams. Nigeria, fresh off a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Ghana and a penalty shootout win against Jamaica in the Unity Cup final, were looking to keep their momentum going.

While they ultimately avoided defeat, it didn’t come without some anxious moments.

Russians Strike First via Own Goal

The encounter began with Nigeria looking sharp, but they were stunned in the 27th minute when defender Semi Ajayi inadvertently deflected a cross into his own net, giving Russia a 1-0 lead.

The goal came against the run of play and rattled the Eagles’ rhythm for much of the first half.

Despite efforts from the attacking trio of Victor Boniface, Chidera Uche, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, the Russian defence held firm, and Nigeria went into the break trailing.

Arokodare to the Rescue

The second half saw Eric Chelle ring the changes. The most impactful of those came in the 61st minute when striker Tolu Arokodare replaced Boniface.

Just ten minutes later, Arokodare rose highest to meet a cross and powered a header past the Russian goalkeeper to level the scoreline at 1-1 in the 71st minute.

It was a well-earned equalizer and a sign of the team’s resilience under pressure.

Tensions Flare Late On

The match turned scrappy in the closing minutes, with both sides making several substitutions and tensions running high.

Nigerian defender Bruno Onyemaechi was booked in the 55th minute, while Russia’s Daniil Glebov and Aleksei Batrakov also saw yellow cards in the second half.

Despite some late pressure from the hosts, Nigeria held on for the draw, showing composure and tactical discipline under Chelle’s guidance.

Unbeaten Run Continues

The result means Nigeria have now gone unbeaten in their last three matches under Eric Chelle – a 2-1 win over Ghana, a penalty shootout victory over Jamaica in the Unity Cup (after a 0-0 draw in regulation), and now this gritty stalemate against a strong Russian side.

The Super Eagles also successfully retained the Unity Cup trophy, further boosting morale ahead of future competitive fixtures.