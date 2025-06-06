Sanwo-Olu Fails To Show Up As Tinubu Flags Off Reconstruction Of Lagos Deep Seaport Access Road

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu , was noticeably absent on Thursday during the flag-off of the reconstruction of the deep-seaport access road in Epe, Ijebu-Ode area of the state by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that several dignitaries, including Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum and Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, attended the event.

According to the Cable, Sanwo-Olu’s seat was clearly labelled, but he failed to turn up for the event as Hamzat sat behind the governor’s seat.

Speaking at the event, Tinubu directed his remarks at the deputy governor rather than Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu also cautioned governors against issuing planning approvals for unauthorised islands and developments that encroach on designated road setbacks and maritime zones.

He said, “Please, our dear governors, let’s work together. Don’t give planning approvals without collaborating with the surveyor-general of the federation and the ministry of works on these roads.

“I’m glad the deputy governor of Lagos state is here. Take it that we will revoke all those approvals given on setbacks, and please note that we are very serious about it. No more approvals for those unapproved islands being created illegally.”

While the Lagos government is yet to issue a formal statement regarding Sanwo-Olu’s absence from the event, the development comes barely a week after Tinubu snubbed the governor during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 (30km by six lanes) of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

The event was attended by prominent personalities, including former Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Zulum; Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa; and Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River.

Tinubu exchanged pleasantries by shaking hands with the dignitaries as he proceeded along the line of officials.

However, when Tinubu reached Sanwo-Olu, he ignored the Lagos governor and extended a handshake directly to greet the governor of Kogi state, Ahmed Ododo, who was next in line.

There has been speculation that Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu are not on good terms following the failed move to impeach Mudashiru Obasa as Lagos Assembly Speaker.