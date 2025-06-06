Reuben Abati And His Wife Visited Wike To Beg For Bailout When He Had Issues With The EFCC – Lere Olayinka

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has claimed that Reuben Abati and his wife visited his principal when he had issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Olayinka stated this on Friday during an appearance on Arise Television while reacting to Abati’s submission on Wike’s condemnation of those who allegedly helped him in the past.

He accused the TV host of turning himself into a spokesman for Rotimi Amaechi.

Olayinka alleged that Abati visited Wike to beg for a bailout when he had issues with the EFCC over money he got from Sambo Dasuki.

Dasuki was a former National Security Adviser (ONSA) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said, “I was shocked to hear him turning himself to spokesperson of Rotimi Amaechi, and I want to also suggest that, since he’s now Amaechi’s spokesperson, he should excuse himself from Arise TV and go and do his job properly.

“He should not be using a platform provided by respected Nigerians to ventilate his anger, his frustration and his hatred for Wike, because it is obvious that he hates Wike, he said Wike is wicked, yeah, that Wike is rude.

“When he had issue with EFCC and he had to pay back the money, the money he got from Dasuki, money from Dasuki loot, he himself and his wife knew the road to Wike’s house, to go and beg for a bailout, which he obviously got, and Wike was not rude that time.

“He has always come to this station to present himself as a moral police, and he will not one day tell us that at one point in his life, he’s a politician, a member of PDP.”