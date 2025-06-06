Return Home And Reunite With Us – PDP Begs Peter Obi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Anambra State Chapter, has called on former governor Peter Obi to return to the party.

Naija News reports that Obi left the PDP for the Labour Party (LP) after failing to achieve his presidential ambition within the party.

However, after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the party’s state and chart a way forward in Awka, the PDP urged aggrieved members, including Peter Obi, to return to the party.

The communique, signed by the PDP Chairman in Anambra, Chidi Chidebe, said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions, would likely not yield the desired success.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria,” he said.

He told the Anambra electorate to support Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Francis Okeke, in the coming election.

Chidebe urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.

He announced the unanimous nomination of Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra.