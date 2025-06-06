Political Noise Meant To Create Division – APC Dismisses Rumours Of Tinubu Ditching Shettima In 2027

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that President Bola Tinubu might sideline Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The rumours of the President dropping Shettima for 2027 emerged shortly after 22 APC governors, National Assembly leadership and party leaders endorsed Tinubu as the sole presidential candidate for the next election.

The endorsement was first moved by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, during the APC National Summit held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

However, speaking to Punch, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-East), Ijeoma Arodiogbu, downplayed the speculation, calling it a distraction.

“I’m hearing that for the first time. There’s a solid working relationship between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima.

“Shettima is a key asset—intelligent, focused, and deeply involved in this administration. These rumours are likely just political noise meant to create division,” Arodiogbu said.

He added that it was not unusual for such rumours to surface in the build-up to an election cycle, but stressed that the President and his deputy remained aligned and fully endorsed by the party.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, offered a curt response when contacted, saying, “I am not aware, Sir.”