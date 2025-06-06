Photos: Check Out Lavish Life Style Of Nigerian ‘Tech Queen’ Arrested By FBI

The Nigerian tech enthusiast, Sapphire Egemasi, popularly known as ‘tech queen’, projected a lavish lifestyle on social media before her arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US.

Naija News reports that the ‘tech queen’ was arrested in connection with a massive fraud scheme targeting U.S. government agencies.

The programmer with an active Devpost profile was apprehended in the Bronx, New York, on April 10, 2025.

She was arrested alongside several alleged co-conspirators, including Ghanaian national Samuel Kwadwo Osei, believed to be the ringleader of the syndicate.

The arrests follow a federal grand jury indictment filed in 2024, which charged the group with multiple counts of internet fraud and money laundering. The crimes allegedly took place between September 2021 and February 2023.

According to prosecutors, the syndicate defrauded the city of Kentucky of millions of dollars by creating spoof websites that mimicked official U.S. government portals. These fraudulent platforms were used to harvest login credentials and redirect funds into accounts under the group’s control.

A check on her social media reveals a visual diary of her travels, luxury, and affluent lifestyle.

Her travel history, as curated on her 𝕏 account, spanned some of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Portugal, Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, the Netherlands, Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

In her posts, she shared stays at upscale accommodations, fine dining experiences, and visits to exclusive landmarks.

