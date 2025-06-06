PDP Divided As Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno Defects To APC Today

The political landscape of Akwa Ibom State is on edge as Governor Umo Eno is set to formally dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

The defection, which has sparked division among PDP stakeholders in the state, is scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of the Akwa Ibom Government House in Uyo.

According to The Nation, the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, alongside the Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, have already arrived in Uyo to receive Governor Eno into the party.

Naija News learnt that more APC governors and party chieftains from across the country are expected to attend the event, though it has been scaled down due to the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

Security has been beefed up around the Government House, with a heavy presence of Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and police officers deployed to strategic locations.

Despite the high-profile nature of the defection, not all members of the PDP in Akwa Ibom are on board. Some prominent stakeholders have expressed displeasure over the governor’s decision.

One of the vocal opponents is a former National Legal Adviser of the PDP and key supporter of Governor Eno’s 2023 election bid, Emmanuel Enoidem.

Enoidem has insisted that the PDP remains strong in the state and will present candidates in the 2027 general elections, despite the governor’s exit.

According to an itinerary obtained by The Nation, Governor Eno is expected to address a select group of journalists at 2:00 p.m. shortly after his defection ceremony.