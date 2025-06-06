PDP Disagrees With Wike, Anyanwu, Insists NEC Meeting Was Constitutional

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on May 27, 2025, was duly convened and constitutional, contrary to claims by some aggrieved party leaders.

The controversy stems from remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who questioned the legitimacy of the gathering.

Wike had described the session as a mere “stakeholders’ meeting,” arguing that since Anyanwu did not issue the notice, the meeting lacked constitutional backing.

Echoing the sentiment, Anyanwu told journalists in Abuja last week that he neither called the meeting nor sanctioned the participation of Chief Ali Odefa, the Deputy National Chairman (South East), whom he claimed was suspended by his ward, local government, and state chapters of the party.

Anyanwu insisted that the presence of Odefa rendered the NEC gathering a nullity.

However, addressing the media at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, dismissed the claims, maintaining that the meeting was legitimate and in line with the party’s constitution.

“This party operates a constitution, and it talks about how to convene a NEC meeting. The constitution is very clear. It is the chairman of the party that summons NEC,” Ologunagba said.

He added that the acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, properly summoned and presided over the meeting, in accordance with laid-down rules.

“You can recall that the chairman, after the 600th NWC meeting, which you all covered, he gave you notice or summoned and gave you a date. Also at the NEC meeting, the chairman presided,” he explained.

“So if the chairman presided, I would be wondering why it would not be a NEC meeting.”

Ologunagba noted that the party is committed to unity and collective progress, saying internal disputes should not derail its broader mission.

“We have gone beyond all of that. It’s in the public domain that this party is trying to get together in unity and ensure that we work together — not just for the party, not just for our individual interest, but for the overall interest of the Nigerian people and democracy,” he said.