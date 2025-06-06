NDLEA Chair, Marwa Reacts As Ex-Minister Dies

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has described as a monumental loss the death of former Minister of Education, Prof Jubril Muhammad Aminu.

Naija News reports that Aminu, a distinguished academic, politician, and diplomat, passed away at the age of 85 on Thursday, June 5.

Reacting in a statement issued on Friday (today), Marwa described the deceased as a paragon of knowledge who has made significant contributions in the fields of medicine, education, foreign policy, politics, and the oil industry, all of which he served Nigeria in at various times.

He expressed that the passing of Aminu “represents a monumental loss that leaves countless individuals in Nigeria and beyond in a state of mourning. Even at the age of 85, we had hoped to see him live for many more years, allowing Nigeria to continue reaping the benefits of his extensive knowledge and rich experience that spans critical areas of human development.”

He noted that the flood of tributes received in the last 24 hours serves as a testament to Prof Aminu’s extensive influence and impact across diverse aspects of life, which has only intensified the feeling of loss among Nigerians.

“Yet, in our state of bereavement, we cannot but celebrate the life and times of an extraordinary man, an epitome of knowledge who, until he passed on, was and is still one of Nigeria’s finest examples in medicine and academics, where he made lasting impacts,” the NDLEA Boss remarked.

Marwa stated that, in addition to hailing from the same state as the late Senator who previously represented Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, he cherishes fond memories of the numerous occasions and phases during which their paths intersected in the service of the nation.