NAFDAC Shuts Down Four Rice Mills, Beverage Depot In Nasarawa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has shut down four local rice milling facilities situated in the Autabalefi area, Masaka main market, and Masaka motor park in Nasarawa State.

The agency announced this in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday.

During the enforcement operation, officials also confiscated empty branded rice bags that displayed the names of well-known brands such as Royal Stallion, Tomato, Big Bull, BUA Rice, among others, which are suspected to be intended for repackaging substandard or unregistered rice.

In a different action, the agency has suspended operations at the Masaka Depot of Nigerian Breweries due to inadequate storage practices.

The agency noted that beverages were being stored outside the building and exposed to direct sunlight, which raises significant hygiene and safety issues.

NAFDAC emphasised its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that all food and beverages available in the market comply with the necessary safety standards.

Meanwhile, House of Representatives member, Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has urged drug market traders whose shops were closed to submit petitions if they were extorted.

The lawmaker representing Badagry Federal Constituency stated that while the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has the right to regulate drug traders, extortion would not be tolerated.

Naija News reports that Whingan, in a statement last week, warned against inciting the public against the agency.

He made the call while reacting to trending videos on social media that alleged that NAFDAC has been extorting marketers whose shops were closed.

Aside from the Onitsha head bridge market, the Idumota drug market in Lagos was also closed, and some traders were fined.

NAFDAC, on Tuesday, clarified that the fines were administered fairly across all affected markets.

The agency added that the fines were imposed in line with the nation’s law.

The All Progressives (APC) lawmaker and Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), urged the Lagos drug traders to report any extortions but refrain from making unfounded allegations against NAFDAC.