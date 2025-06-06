List Of PDP Governors Who Defected While Still In Office

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Friday formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), signalling a major political realignment in the South-South state.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Government House, Uyo, which was attended by top APC chieftains and governors from across the country.

Speaking at the defection event, Governor Eno described the move as strategic and value-driven.

“After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC,” he declared.

He added: “We are not joining the APC from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength. We’re bringing value to Akwa Ibom State. We’ve come into the APC with a ministry of reconciliation.”

The governor’s defection has already sparked political debate and repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Eno joins a list of high-profile governors who have switched allegiance from the PDP to the APC while still in office, a trend that has reshaped Nigeria’s political dynamics in recent years.

See the list below:

1. Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom State)

2. Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State)

3. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State)

4. Ben Ayade (Cross River State)

5. Bello Matawalle (Zamfara State)

6. Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State)

7. Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto State)

8. Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara State)