Jordan, Uzbekistan Make History As 10 Countries Confirm Spots For 2026 World Cup

At least 10 countries have now booked their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Jordan and Uzbekistan making history by qualifying for the global showpiece for the first time ever.

On Thursday, Uzbekistan secured their place despite being held to a goalless draw by the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi. The result was enough for them to finish second in Group A behind Iran, with one match left to play in the Asian qualifiers.

South Korea also confirmed their 11th consecutive World Cup appearance, reinforcing their status as a powerhouse in Asian football.

The trio—Jordan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea—join an expanding list of confirmed participants, including Japan, New Zealand, Iran, and reigning world champions Argentina.

Note that tournament co-hosts USA, Canada, and Mexico have already qualified automatically as hosts.

With six automatic slots for Asia now filled, the battle continues for the remaining places.

The UAE and Qatar, who will finish third and fourth in their group respectively, have advanced to the next qualification round. There, they will compete alongside four other teams for two additional World Cup spots.

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico and will feature an expanded format of 48 teams, offering new opportunities for nations to shine on football’s biggest stage.