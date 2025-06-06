Insecurity: Police Deploy More Personnel To Delta Community

The Commissioner of Police (CP) for Delta State Command, Olufemi Abaniwonda, has assigned additional personnel to enhance security in Abraka, located in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the commissioner shared this information in a statement released through the command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, on Friday, which was made accessible to reporters in Warri.

Abaniwonda instructed the immediate deployment of well-equipped tactical units to restore order and public trust in Abraka.

This decision was made in response to the increasing worries from residents regarding the worsening security situation, especially the recent rise in violent crimes within the university community.

The police chief stated that the command recognises the public’s concerns and reassured citizens that proactive and effective measures are being implemented.

“To this end, I have directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Aina Adesola, to supervise the deployment of tactical teams to Abraka.

“In compliance with this directive, deployments of combat operatives are drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highway Patrol, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and State Anti-Cult Unit (SACU).

“Their mandate covers day-and-night patrols, strategic checkpoints, and intelligence-driven policing to ensure that all suspected kidnappers and armed robbers carrying out these nefarious activities are arrested and brought to justice,” he said.

The CP reassured residents in the state of the command’s commitment to providing adequate security.

He urged members of the public to desist from spreading unverified information that may cause panic.