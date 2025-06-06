I Want To Be Remembered As A Leader Who Refused To Steal – Amaechi

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that one of the things he would like to be remembered for is a leader who didn’t steal.

The former Minister of Transportation made the submission as part of his speech during a recent interview with Arise Television.

He added that he would also like to be remembered as someone who tried his best. Though not perfect, but someone who gave his all.

Naija News reports that Amaechi gave the submission in response to the question of how he would want to be remembered.

He said he would like to be remembered “As someone who tried. A man who worked for his people, who wasn’t perfect but gave it his all. A father, who cared, a husband who tried, and a leader who refused to steal.”

On what would be his next course of action in life, Amaechi said only God knows the future, and he is ready to follow divine leading.

“Only God knows. I’m still active, and still involved. But I’ve also learned that sometimes it’s okay to step back, to rest, and to reflect. I’m open to what God wants me to do next,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amaechi has disclosed that he no longer visits Rivers State, citing emotional distress over the abandonment and vandalism of projects he executed while in office.

He expressed deep frustration over what he described as the systemic neglect of major infrastructural and educational developments initiated under his administration.

The former governor stated that seeing the current state of his legacy projects gives him a mental breakdown.