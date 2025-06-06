‘I Have No Apology Supporting Tinubu For Second Term’ – Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno

The Akwa Ibom state Governor, Umo Eno, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

Naija News reports that Eno stated this on Friday while announcing his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the ceremony, which took place at the State House in Uyo, the state capital, Eno said he has always admired Tinubu since he was the governor of Lagos State.

The governor noted that he has no apology for supporting President Tinubu for a second term in office to complete the reforms he has initiated.

He said, “As a young professional working in Lagos while he was the governor, I have always admired his style of leadership with focus and vision.

“I have no doubt this vigour and renewed energy is being applied to the nation today.

“I have no apology whatsoever for supporting President Tinubu for a second term in office, to complete the reforms he has started.”

Meanwhile, Governor Eno has declared that he is not joining the APC from a position of weakness but from a place of strength.

He also emphasised the need to align Akwa Ibom State with politics at the federal level.

“We’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength. We’re bringing value to Akwa Ibom State. We’ve come into the APC with a ministry of reconciliation,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor noted that his defection was done after necessary consultation and approval of the people of the state.

“After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC,” he said.