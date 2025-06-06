Gunmen Attack Vigilante Office In Anambra, Set Vehicles, Building Ablaze

Panic gripped residents of Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday morning after a group of unidentified gunmen launched an attack on a local vigilante office, setting multiple vehicles and parts of the building ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said the heavily armed assailants stormed the premises in the early hours of the day, firing shots indiscriminately before torching five operational vehicles and damaging the facility.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity told Punch that the attackers struck without warning.

“The hoodlums invaded the premises in the early hours of Thursday and started shooting indiscriminately. The matter escalated when the security operatives tried to resist them. Unfortunately, one of the operatives sustained a fatal injury during the gun duel,” the source said.

The attackers reportedly fled the scene before the arrival of the police-led joint security team.

Spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said that the Joint Security Force had since taken control of the area.

Ikenga said the command was seeking the cooperation of local residents in identifying and apprehending those behind the assault.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has condemned the attack on vigilante operatives in Umunze Community, Orumba South Local Government Area, emphasising the need for community support to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Ikenga said.

According to the police spokesperson, “The unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, where the suspected armed men attacked the vigilante’s office at Umunze and set five of their operational vehicles ablaze.”

He confirmed that one of the vigilante members suffered a fatal injury while resisting the attackers.

“Some parts of the security office also got burnt by the hoodlums. Given the above, the police-led Joint Security Force has taken over the scene,” he added.

Ikenga noted that efforts are ongoing to track down the assailants and urged residents to remain calm but vigilant.

“The police seek the collaborative efforts of the local communities on the ongoing onslaught operations in the area to ensure that those responsible for the attack are held accountable. Further developments shall be communicated, please,” he stated.