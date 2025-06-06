Full List Of PDP Controlled States In Nigeria

Nigeria’s political landscape has undergone another significant shift following the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The move, formally announced during a high-profile ceremony at the Akwa Ibom Government House in Uyo on Friday, has further eroded the PDP’s influence in state leadership, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

With Eno’s exit, the PDP now retains control of only 10 states, down from 11, marking yet another significant loss for the once-dominant opposition party.

Political observers say the development signals growing momentum for the APC as it continues to consolidate power across the country.

Governor Eno had cited strategic alignment and broader development goals as reasons for his defection, which was attended by several APC governors and dignitaries.

Following Governor Eno’s defection, the PDP now governs the following states:

Adamawa State

Bauchi State

Bayelsa State

Enugu State

Osun State

Oyo State

Plateau State

Rivers State

Taraba State

Zamfara State