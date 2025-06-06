Ex-President, Jonathan Sends Message Of Peace As Muslims Celebrate Eid-el-Kabir

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to take the opportunity of the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir celebration to reaffirm their dedication to peace, unity, and national development.

In a goodwill message directed to Muslims throughout the nation and beyond on Friday, Jonathan expressed that the principles represented by the Islamic festival—faith, sacrifice, and compassion—are essential for national rejuvenation and collective advancement.

Naija News reports that Eid-el-Kabir serves as a period of profound spiritual contemplation, embodying the lasting values of faith, sacrifice, obedience, and compassion.

These principles are not only fundamental to Islam but also resonate with all individuals who uphold the ideals of serving humanity, he stated in a message shared via his official X account.

Since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan has persistently championed peaceful coexistence and democratic governance, highlighting the significance of national unity and noting that Nigeria’s strength is derived from its diversity.

“In these challenging times, we must draw inspiration from the essence of Eid by embracing peace, promoting tolerance, and renewing our commitment to the unity and progress of our country,” he stated.

The former President urged Nigerians to use the period to deepen bonds of brotherhood, show kindness to one another, and support efforts aimed at building a more just and prosperous society.

“As families and communities come together in celebration, may this sacred season bring joy to our homes and inspire hope in our hearts,” Jonathan added.

The former president concluded by wishing the Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.