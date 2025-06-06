Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Abiru Urges Nigerians To Unite, Support Leaders

Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls in Lagos East and across the country on the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement made available to Naija News, Abiru urged Nigerians to unite irrespective of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation and support leaders at all levels.

He appealed to Nigerians to remain vigilant and prayerful, adding that this is a season to be compassionate and renew the commitment to nation-building.

The statement reads, “I felicitate with my Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos East and across the country as we celebrate the blessed occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. This sacred period reminds us of the timeless lessons of devotion, humility, and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah.

“Now more than ever, we must come together as one people, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation. Let us support our leaders at all levels, especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as they work tirelessly to build a more prosperous and stable Nigeria.

“I encourage every Nigerian to remain resilient and prayerful. This season is not just a time of celebration but of reflection, compassion, and renewal of our commitment to nation-building.

“May Almighty Allah accept our sacrifices, prayers, and acts of worship. May He bless our nation with peace, progress, and unity. I wish all Muslims a joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid-El-Kabir celebration.”