Eid-el-Kabir: Fubara Urges Muslims To Embrace Sacrifice, Pray For Nigeria

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, as Muslims across the globe celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, has urged the Muslim faithful to reflect deeply on the values of sacrifice, faith, and obedience symbolised by the festival.

The governor made the call in his Sallah message on Friday, emphasising the importance of prayer, compassion, and unity in navigating the country’s current challenges.

“Eid-el-Kabir reminds us of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering devotion and willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice in obedience to God.

“As we mark this sacred occasion, let the spirit of sacrifice, forgiveness, and unity guide our everyday interactions,” Governor Fubara said.

The festival, also known as Eid al-Adha, is marked by solemn prayers, the slaughtering of sacrificial animals, and acts of charity, especially towards the needy.

Governor Fubara appealed to Muslims in Rivers State and across Nigeria to use the celebration to pray for peace, unity, and prosperity, particularly as the nation battles insecurity and economic hardship.

“This is a time for sober reflection and spiritual renewal. I encourage the Muslim Ummah to recommit themselves to the values of obedience and compassion, which are critical for building a stable and peaceful Nigeria,” he said.

Reflecting on the realities on the ground, Fubara praised the resilience and patience of the people of Rivers State amidst political and economic challenges.

“While some expectations remain unmet due to political distractions, we have made important strides. I assure you that measures are being put in place to stabilize governance and revamp the economy,” he noted.

The governor pledged that the concerns of citizens would be addressed with “realistic and actionable solutions,” adding that his administration remained responsive and committed to their welfare.

Governor Fubara also encouraged Muslims to extend acts of kindness to the poor and vulnerable, saying the season should foster reconciliation and stronger community bonds.

“We must reach out in reconciliation, forgive past grievances, and support one another in the spirit of unity,” he stated.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of all residents in Rivers State.

He concluded by calling for continued prayers for the peace, security, and development of the state