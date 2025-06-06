Eid-El-Kabir 2025: Adeleke Felicitates With Muslims On Sallah Day, Promises Reward For Osun People

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has commended the unwavering faith of the state’s residents in his administration despite facing various challenges.

He has pledged to reward the sacrifices made by the people of Osun with enhanced governance outcomes.

Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke extends his congratulations to Muslims both within the state and beyond for the spiritual rejuvenation that this occasion brings.

He encouraged a profound contemplation on how faith in Allah can surmount any obstacles and pave the way for enduring benefits.

The Governor acknowledges the significance of the sacrifices and devotion that Allah imparted to humanity through the Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) and his son, the Prophet Ismail (ASW).

He urged the faithful to utilise this sacred occasion to reaffirm their commitment to assist those in need and to support initiatives that uplift communities.

“When Allah asked Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail (ASW), he didn’t look back and push ahead to carry out the instruction. It was unusual, and that total submission to the will of Allah, which Prophet Ibrahim (ASW) demonstrated, didn’t go unrewarded,” said Governor Adeleke in a statement signed and issued on Friday, June 6, by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed.

“Eid-Il-Kabir is a celebration of faith and the bountiful rewards that come with sacrifices. It is also a moment to reflect on the lessons of devotion and its power to overcome the pains of the moment and ensure a future that is full of excitement.

“Osun is blessed to have people of firm resolve for progress. Through perseverance, resourcefulness and commitment for growth, Osun people have sided with our genuine efforts at transforming lives and building hopes for a better future.

“As a government, we are taking initiatives that will reward the faith of the people in our administration, alleviating past disappointments with visible and impactful deliverables. I call for sustained support and prayer for our administration in our continued drive to make Osun the envy of other places not just in Nigeria, but across Africa,” the statement added.