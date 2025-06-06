Eid al-Adha: Okpebholo Felicitates Muslims, Calls For Unity And Sacrifice

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Edo State, Nigeria, and around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, urging citizens to embrace the values of sacrifice, faith, and peaceful coexistence.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor underscored the spiritual significance of the festival, describing it as a celebration that highlights devotion, obedience, and generosity.

“As we commemorate Eid al-Adha, let us be reminded of the spirit of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham).

“This significant occasion calls for us to deepen our faith, uphold the virtues of peaceful coexistence, and extend a hand of fellowship to our neighbours, irrespective of their religious beliefs,” Governor Okpebholo stated.

The governor called on all residents of Edo State to continue to live in harmony and mutual respect, noting that such values are essential for progress and development.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building an inclusive state where the rights and freedoms of all religious groups are protected.

“My administration remains dedicated to creating an Edo State where peace, progress, and prosperity are accessible to all,” Okpebholo said.

Governor Okpebholo further urged Muslims to celebrate responsibly, adhere to safety guidelines, and remember the underprivileged during the festive season.

“Let us use this period to pray for the continued peace, security, and development of our state and nation,” he added.

The governor concluded by wishing the Muslim Ummah a blessed and memorable Eid celebration on behalf of the Government and people of Edo State.