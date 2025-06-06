Cristian Chivu Appointed Inter Milan Manager, Chelsea Launch €75 Million Bid For Barcelona Star

Inter Milan have appointed former Romanian international Cristian Chivu as their new manager on a two-year deal, which runs until June 2027.

Cristian Chivu’s appointment was confirmed by Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on Thursday.

Chivu returns to Inter after leaving his managerial role at Parma. His appointment comes after negotiations with former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas reportedly fell through earlier in the day.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira also confirmed Chivu’s arrival at the San Siro, describing the deal as finalized.

Chivu, a former Inter defender and treble winner under Jose Mourinho in 2010, is expected to bring his deep knowledge of the club and a modern tactical approach to a side looking to build on recent domestic success.

Chelsea Eyes Fermín López

In Spain, Barcelona’s financial challenges continue to shape their transfer strategy this summer. The Catalan giants are grappling with strict salary cap restrictions and have yet to generate significant income from player sales in recent seasons.

Their last major windfall came two summers ago when Ousmane Dembélé departed for €50 million.

Despite speculation around high-profile exits, midfield stalwarts Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo now appear likely to stay at Camp Nou, thwarting hopes of sizable transfer fees.

However, Chelsea may be offering the lifeline Barcelona needs. According to El Chiringuito, the Premier League club has tabled a €75 million bid for 22-year-old midfielder Fermín López.

Sport also quoted the report, highlighting Chelsea’s strong interest in the player who had a standout 2024-2025 season with 8 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances.

Inter Milan have also reportedly shown interest in López, but the Spanish midfielder appears committed to staying at Barcelona.

In a recent interview with RAC1, López dismissed transfer rumours, stating, “I don’t plan on leaving. I’m very happy at Barca. It was my dream, and I want to stay there.”

Even so, competition for midfield positions at Barcelona remains intense. With Dani Olmo and Gavi already vying for the number 10 role, a factor Chelsea may look to exploit.