Chad Retaliates Against U.S. Travel Ban, Suspends Visas For American Citizens

Chadian President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has announced the suspension of visa issuance to citizens of the United States in retaliation for a U.S. travel ban that affects several countries, mostly in Africa.

The decision, announced on Thursday via a Facebook post, is a direct response to a travel restriction order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which included Chad among a list of 12 affected countries.

In his post, President Deby stated, “I instructed the government to act in accordance with the principles of reciprocity and suspend the issuance of visas to citizens of the United States of America.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give, but Chad has his dignity and pride.”

Of the 12 countries listed in the Trump-era travel ban, seven are African nations, making the continent the most heavily affected by the policy. The affected countries include Chad, Somalia, Libya, Eritrea, Sudan, Nigeria, and Equatorial Guinea.

Others listed in the broader travel and immigration restrictions include Afghanistan, Iran, Myanmar, Yemen, and Haiti.

Additional visa restrictions were imposed on citizens of Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, citing concerns related to immigration.

The African Union (AU) has expressed concern over the U.S. travel restrictions, warning of their potential negative impact on diplomatic and socio-economic relations.

In a statement, the AU called on the U.S. government to “adopt a more consultative approach” with the countries involved, emphasising the need for mutual respect and dialogue.