Breaking: Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno Defects From PDP To APC

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports Eno defected on Friday at a ceremony in Uyo, the state capital, which was attended by the chairman of the APC Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and other chieftains of the ruling party.

Speaking during the event, Governor Eno declared that he is not joining APC from a position of weakness but from a place of strength.

He also emphasized the need to align Akwa Ibom State with politics at the federal level.

“We’re not joining the APC from a position of weakness, but from a position of strength. We’re bringing value to Akwa Ibom State. We’ve come into the APC with a ministry of reconciliation,” he said.

Details later…