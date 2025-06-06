Breaking: Akwa Ibom Commissioner Resigns Over Eno’s Defection To APC

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port, Ini Ememobong, has resigned from Governor Umo Eno’s cabinet following the governor’s official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Eno formally announced his switch to the APC during a ceremony held on Friday, June 6, at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Uyo, marking a major political shift in the state.

The defection event drew a host of high-profile APC leaders, including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, and Mrs. Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, wife of the Senate President.

“After completing the rounds of my consultation as your servant whom you have elected to serve, I have therefore decided to progressively move to the APC,” Governor Eno announced at the event.

Prior to the announcement, the governor had instructed all political appointees unwilling to join the APC to tender their resignations.

In response, Ememobong submitted his resignation, stating that he could not in good conscience follow the governor into the ruling party.

In his resignation letter, which was widely circulated on Friday, Ememobong wrote, “Ipso facto, based on my personal conviction, I will be unable to join the All Progressives Congress. I hereby most respectfully tender my resignation as Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Sea Port and a member of the State Executive Council.

“Today, I have tendered my resignation to the Governor in compliance with his directive that his appointees who are unwilling to join him on the political journey to the APC should resign.

“While I cannot question or fault the Governor’s personal decision, I am unable to join in that sojourn. My decision is borne out of my belief in politics with principles and my long-standing opposition to that political platform.”

Ememobong, who previously served as Commissioner for Information under former Governor Udom Emmanuel, is widely regarded as one of the most visible figures in the PDP structure in Akwa Ibom.

See the letter below: