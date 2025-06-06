Benue State Is Under The Siege Of Terrorists And Bandits – Governor Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia has declared that the recent attacks in Benue State are beyond clashes between farmers and herders.

Governor Alia stated that what Benue is experiencing at the moment are well-planned attacks executed by bandits and terrorists.

Naija News reports that the Benue Governor said this on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

According to him, the state is under siege, which has resulted in the killing of several individuals.

“We are under siege,” Governor Alia exclaimed on the programme when asked if he thinks the state is under a terror attack.

“The way these attacks come and the intel we receive, it is a directed calibrated plan and then executed.

“On a daily basis we are receiving those intel. Of late, each of those intel we receive, 60 to 65 per cent of it is quite accurate.

“And then when you realise what is going on, it is beyond just conflict, it is beyond just an ethnic fight between herders and farmers in our state, it is directed, it is planned and then it is executed, it is some terrorism,” he added.

The governor lamented that the state is now engaged in a guerrilla warfare with terrorists which is eating up Benue because the perpetrators come under the cover of darkness and are able to escape without getting caught.

“For some reason, none of them is ever caught, they come in in the thick of the night, hit, run and nobody sees a trace. So, it is some terrorism that is eating us up,” he remarked