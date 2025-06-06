Benue Killings: Abba Moro Condemns Attack On Edikwu-Ankpali Community

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, has condemned in strong terms the deadly attack on Edikwu-Ankpali community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State, describing the violence as “unprovoked and unacceptable.”

Naija News reports that the lawmaker made the statement on Thursday during an on-the-spot assessment of the community, following the gruesome assault that left eleven residents dead and many others injured or displaced.

Senator Moro was accompanied by the Member representing Apa/Agatu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ojotu Ojema, and other stakeholders during the visit to the grief-stricken community.

The attack, reportedly carried out by suspected armed herdsmen, is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have plagued communities in Benue South in recent times.

Addressing distraught residents, Moro expressed deep concern over the security situation and called for urgent government intervention.

“These killings and kidnappings are unprovoked and unacceptable. Our communities are under constant siege, and it is heartbreaking that despite all the cries for help, the attacks continue unabated,” he lamented.

Senator Moro reassured the people of his unwavering commitment to their safety, saying he would continue to speak out and advocate for justice at the National Assembly and beyond.

“I will not keep quiet. I will not retreat. I will continue to demand justice and security for our people. This is not just a political responsibility, it is a moral obligation,” he declared.